Glencoe Mansion to change hours of operation

Beginning in April, Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery will have new operating hours.

These changes are being made to allow the museum to provide the community and visitors with improved services. Effective April 6, Glencoe Mansion’s hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. The change in operating hours applies to both the museum and the gift shop.

According to museum director Scott Gardner, “By making these changes, we’re going to be able to serve a broader group of visitors and make Glencoe Mansion an event greater museum and asset for the community.”

As always, everyone is welcome, and there is no admission fee. Visit Glencoe to experience the 3-in-1 museum experience, and also visit the adjoining Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park with the statue of the frontier heroine and the New River Train Observatory. The park is open dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. To learn more, go to www.glencoemansion.org.

- Submitted by Scott Gardner