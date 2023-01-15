Glencoe Mansion to unveil new exhibit on slavery in Appalachia

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will host a panel discussion on slavery in Appalachia on Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in Radford City Council Chambers, adjacent to the Glencoe Mansion location.

The panel discussion will serve as a kickoff for the unveiling of the museum’s new exhibit titled “Slavery in Appalachia,” and will be followed by an opening reception for the exhibit itself at Glencoe at 6:45 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

“The topic of slavery in Appalachia is a subject that is not well known,” Glencoe Director Scott Gardner wrote in a news release about the event. “Many falsely believe that it did not exist in the mountains. However, from the earliest years of European settlement, slavery has been part of the fabric of the region. The New River Valley was no exception, especially as the number of enslaved people in the area grew tremendously in the decade leading up to the Civil War.”

The exhibit and panel discussion will explore the complicated history of slavery from its beginning until its abolition. Five historians and members of the community who have explored the history of slavery in the region will take part in the panel: Dr. Theresa Burriss, director of Appalachian Studies at Radford University; Sarah Carter, community historian and Glencoe Mansion board member; Howard Eaves Sr., president of the Wake Forest Community Action Club; Dr. Michael Hickman, president of the board of the Calfee Community and Cultural Center; and Dr. Daniel Thorp, associate professor of History at Virginia Tech.

“Slavery in Appalachia” has been made possible through a grant from the Virginia Humanities, and will be on permanent display at Glencoe. During the month of February, it will be exhibited on the gallery level of the museum.

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. To learn more, go to www.glencoemansion.org.

- The Roanoke Times