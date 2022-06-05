'Kindness' photo challenge winners feature grandmothers

Rebecca Harris of Radford won the open category and tied for first with Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg in the theme category in the Radford Photo Club’s May photo contest.

The photo challenge was “Kindness.” Harris’ photo showed Melinda Dunford of Radford helping her grandmother, Edith Harless of Radford, with her makeup. Borgarelli’s photo, taken in Amsterdam, showed a child getting money from his grandmother to give to a street band.

Harris calls her open-theme-winning photo “Swallowtail butterflies on parade.” She was fishing at Philpott Lake in Henry County and swerved the boat to shore to take the photo.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. It meets monthly at Radford Public Library. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. At the June 16 meeting at 6 p.m., Edward Rhett of Draper will demonstrate photo editing software and will share it and a tutorial with anyone who brings their laptop or a thumb drive.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove