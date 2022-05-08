Long Way Brewing hosts photo club photography show

In recognition of National Photography Month, the Radford Photo Club’s works will be on display at Long Way Brewing of Radford throughout May. Sale of the works will benefit the Lamplighters, the organization that supports Radford Public Library programs.

Radford Photo Club, which includes professional and amateur photographers from across the New River Valley, meets monthly at Radford Public Library. Programs, events and outings are open to the public. Learn more by searching for Radford Photo Club on Facebook, scanning the QR code at the show, or emailing trulovesusan@gmail.com.

Located at 501 Second St. in Radford, Long Way Brewing opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays, noon on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday. Learn more at www.longwaybrewing.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove