 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Long Way Brewing hosts photo club photography show

  • 0
050822-roa-nr-photoclubshow-p01

Fred Harris of Radford hangs photos for the Radford Photo Club’s show which will be on exhibit at Long Way Brewing through May.

 Courtesy Susan Trulove

In recognition of National Photography Month, the Radford Photo Club’s works will be on display at Long Way Brewing of Radford throughout May. Sale of the works will benefit the Lamplighters, the organization that supports Radford Public Library programs.

Radford Photo Club, which includes professional and amateur photographers from across the New River Valley, meets monthly at Radford Public Library. Programs, events and outings are open to the public. Learn more by searching for Radford Photo Club on Facebook, scanning the QR code at the show, or emailing trulovesusan@gmail.com.

Located at 501 Second St. in Radford, Long Way Brewing opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays, noon on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday. Learn more at www.longwaybrewing.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Leave It to Beaver' star Tony Dow diagnosed with cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert