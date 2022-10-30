Montgomery Museum receives donation

In September, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History received a $40,000 gift from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust. The museum, which celebrated its grand re-opening on Oct. 1, will allocate the funds toward its ongoing capital campaign and building fund to support the purchase, enhancement and renovations of the facility.

The Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation, which designates Truist as a trustee to the foundation, has six primary areas of focus. The first is to provide support to one or more museums in Virginia cities and towns having a population of less than 100,000 people.

“We are so grateful to the Patterson Charitable Foundation Trust for this generous support. The museum is in the midst of great positive momentum and this gift of $40,000 will greatly enhance our ability to provide a premier cultural destination for Montgomery County and the New River Valley,” said Casey Jenkins, executive director of the museum.

Later this fall, and in conjunction with its local history exhibit, the museum will host an event and ceremony to honor current leading women of Montgomery County, in categories related to economic development, artistic merit, diversity, equity, and inclusion, women empowering women, and community uplifter. This event will be in partnership with the 100+ Women Who Care NRV group.

“Charitable gifts such as the one we received from the Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust enable us to build and curate a museum that can properly tell everyone’s story, and that’s a very special feeling,” Jenkins added.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 4 E. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg. To learn more, go to https://montgomerymuseum.org.

— Submitted by Casey Jenkins