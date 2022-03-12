Montgomery Museum to exhibit art by CHS students

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is once again pleased to present a display of works by art students at Christiansburg High School. As always the student art is creative and imaginative, with a focus on quality.

This year there will be two divisions of the show so that as many students as possible may participate. The first division got underway last week and will run through March 24. The second division will be on exhibit from March 24 to April 11. Awards have been given by the Blacksburg Regional Art Association.

“This year’s show is focused on rebuilding and moving forward,” said CHS art teacher Carrie Lyons. “As always, art from CHS upperclassmen and Advanced Placement students will be on display, but this year teachers have chosen to pay special attention to the future of the art department, our Art I students.

“Many of our beginning students have missed out on the opportunity to take art due to scheduling or due to simplified class work as a result of remote learning,” Lyons continued. “These students are proving to be fast learners and show great promise in the world of art.”

The CHS student art show represents one of the last exhibits to be held at the Montgomery Museum’s longtime home at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.

Be sure to visit the museum and enjoy the wonderful work of these talented students!

- Submitted by Montgomery Museum of Art & History