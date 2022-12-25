Montgomery Museum to hold Emerging Leaders Open House

Start off the new year with the Montgomery Museum of Art & History as we host a night of networking and conversation for young adults in our community.

Our Emerging Leaders Open House will take place Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at our new location, 4 East Main St. in downtown Christiansburg.

Enjoy appetizers and adult beverages on the house, and experience our new facility and exhibits as we share our vision for 2023 and explore how to better engage young adults in Montgomery County and the New River Valley.

This event also serves as an interest meeting for our Emerging Leaders Advisory Board. In 2023, the museum is creating a board of leaders aimed at enhancing the accessibility, involvement and engagement of young adults. This is a great way to start demonstrating leadership potential and gain experience to eventually serve on a nonprofit board while giving back to your community!

The Emerging Leaders Advisory Board will meet monthly (approximately one-two hours) to advance the museum’s mission and impact in Montgomery County, while developing future leaders in Montgomery County. The time commitment may also include opportunities to present to the Montgomery Museum of Art & History Board of Directors at monthly board meetings.

This is a great way to gain professional development in leadership skills. Members will deepen their connection with the museum, increase their understanding of nonprofit management, and develop skills needed for future board work and even for your day job!

For more information, contact Executive Director Casey Jenkins at director@montgomerymuseum.org or board member Leo Priddy at lnpriddy@vt.edu.

You can learn more about the museum on our website, www.montgomerymuseum.org.

We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for young people in our community! Come for the food and drink, stay to learn more about the museum’s exciting future plans for 2023. We look forward to seeing you!

- Submitted by Casey Jenkins