The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will host the second Arts NRV Market on April 28 and 29 at the museum’s new location in downtown Christiansburg. The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

The Arts NRV Market will feature artists and crafters from the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley regions, as well as demonstrations, food trucks and a wine garden. Live demonstrations will include plein air painters, stone carvers, stained glass with Niki Pynn, and Radford’s Fire and Sky Pottery Studio and Art Center. The Aloha Eddie food truck will be on hand Friday, and Saturday will have Aloha Eddie along with Sam's Hot Dog Stand Blacksburg and Cabo Fish Taco. Wine from Vintage Cellar will also be available.

On Friday, April 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., the museum will host a Paint Night led by artists Ruth Lefko and David Ferrell. The cost is $35, which includes canvas, materials and one glass of wine. Please note that this event is for those 21 and older, and is being held in the museum's Community Room downstairs, which is currently not handicapped-accessible. Tickets may be purchased at https://bit.ly/3Su8ory.

This community event is generously sponsored by Fully-Engaged, Shelter Alternatives Inc., Ruth Lefko Art, David Ferrell Art & Photography, Blacksburg Regional Art Association and Vintage Cellar.

Come take in the sights and sounds of the market, and enjoy the company of fellow art enthusiasts! The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 4 E. Main St. in Christiansburg. For more information on the Arts NRV Market, visit www.artsnrv.org.

