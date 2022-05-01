New exhibit comes to Alexander Black House

Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation announces “End of the Line,” on exhibit from May 10 to June 25 in the Alexander Black House main galleries.

“End of the Line,” a multi-media exhibition by Bill Ratcliffe, examines the final destination for most consumed goods – the landfill.

“In the United States alone, an estimated total of 146 million tons of material went into landfills in 2018. Sites such as those featured in this body of work address aspects of the burial of solid waste,” said Ratcliffe.

This exhibit allows for the viewing of sites rarely seen by the general public. As Ratcliffe considers the spaces occupied by our waste, “they represent the idea of a magical place called ‘away’ where things can be sent and forgotten. With examination, these places may help us to heal from our obsession to consume at all costs.”

Ratcliffe, a native of southwestern Virginia, first worked in a darkroom in 1993, and went on to earn a BFA and MFA with a fine art photography concentration. He has since worked as a freelance photographer, exhibiting artist and photography instructor. He has exhibited in numerous solo, group and juried shows across the states, and his images have been published in magazines in the U.S. and the Philippines. He has received numerous awards for his photography.

A reception for “End of the Line” will be held Friday, May 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., and is open to the public.

The Alexander Black House is located at 204 Draper Road SW in Blacksburg. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. To learn more, go to blacksburgmuseum.org, or call 443-1600.

- Submitted by Janean Williams