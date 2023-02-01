New exhibit to open at Alexander Black House Feb. 10

The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation will open a sculpture exhibit titled “Michel Sicardi: Finding Paradise in the Woods,” on Friday, Feb. 10, in the Alexander Black House main galleries. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., and will feature a talk by the artist. The event is free and open to the public.

A native of the Tarentaise Valley in the French Alps, Sicardi grew up on his grandmother’s farm, where he learned to carve and shape wood in order to repair the wooden tools that were part of farm life. Over the years, Sicardi attended a chef school, worked in various resorts in France, and eventually became a river guide, learning along the way that he loved being in nature. After meeting his wife, the couple moved to Paris, where he continued his education and eventually started his own business. Then in 2018, his wife was offered a job at the Volvo truck plant in Dublin, and they settled in Blacksburg with their two youngest sons.

Uprooted and without a job, Sicardi began walking in the woods near his home. “No one was in the woods, it was quiet, almost paradise, but I was surprised by the American lifestyle and the pollution I saw, especially plastic bags, cups, straws,” Sicardi said in a news release about the upcoming show.

During his walks, and reflecting on his growing concerns about the earth, he began selecting fallen pieces of wood for sculpting. “I started creating in wood, as it had a relation with Mother Nature, who was defending herself against us,” Sicardi said in the release. “I wish that more people are aware that their actions have an effect on nature and that we should do our best to lessen our impact.”

“Finding Paradise in the Woods” will be on exhibit until March 11. The Alexander Black House is located at 204 Draper Road SW in Blacksburg. Normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call 540-443-1602 or visit www.blacksburgmuseum.org.

- The Roanoke Times