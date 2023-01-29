 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONTGOMERY MUSEUM OF ARTS & HISTORY

New exhibits to open at Montgomery Museum Feb. 2

Antique car at Montgomery Museum

Jackie Shelton, 86, of Christiansburg, gets out of her family’s 1920 Maxwell in the lobby of the Montgomery Museum Friday. The vehicle will be on display through April 25 as part of an exhibit exploring how vehicles have shaped the landscape, said the Christiansburg museum’s curator, Sherry Wyatt. An opening of the exhibit is scheduled for this week.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will host an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. to launch two new art exhibits and two new history exhibits, collectively titled “Art x History.”

The museum will showcase a 1920 Maxwell automobile as the focal point on the main gallery floor. This extraordinary vehicle will be on display courtesy of Jackie Shelton and her family. In addition, the museum will bring back an old favorite, “Lewis Miller’s New River Valley.” Miller’s travel-journal-style artwork and sketches offer a glimpse of New River Valley history and stories.

On the art side, the museum will present works by two regional artists, David Petersen and Tom Jenssen. Petersen’s art exhibit, titled “Tranquility,” is a collection of local and distant “tranquil” places depicted in painting and photography, in color and black and white. Jenssen’s pottery exhibit, “From Earth to Stone,” features glazed ceramic with melted glass and painted imagery to offer the viewer a sense of wonder.

There is no charge to attend this community event. Free wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served and live music will be provided by award-winning Appalachian folk singer-songwriter Ash Devine.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 4 E. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg. To learn more, go to www.montgomerymuseum.org.

— The Roanoke Times

