Opera Roanoke, Southwest Virginia Ballet share 2021-22 seasons

“This time away from the stage has seemed like an eternity,” White said. “We’ve stayed alive, like others have, by doing electronic Zoom streaming kinds of things, and that’s been a wonderful Band-Aid, if you will. It has really stretched our imagination.”

Though fundraising has been a challenge, “that has been offset, of course, by the fact that we haven’t had to put out the huge expenditures for big productions, so we’ve been able to sort of, you know, keep our powder dry,” White said. “I think we are well positioned, we feel good about our capabilities going forward into this season.”

Southwest Virginia Ballet in Roanoke has emerged from the pandemic shutdowns in a strong position, said Carol Jessee, its executive director. “It has actually been one of our best years,” she said. “Our donor base has grown. Our donors have come forward extremely generously. I think they understand the importance of what we do in the community.”

On Aug. 28, Southwest Virginia Ballet will join Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for an outdoor “Symphony Under the Stars” performance, SVB artistic director Pedro Szalay said.

The ballet will stage the perennial holiday classic “The Nutcracker” for the 30th time in December. For the first time, they will be joined by the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir.