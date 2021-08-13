Out & About: Floyd Center for the Arts opens 3 new shows

The Floyd Center for the Arts will open three exhibitions Saturday with a single reception that take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors will be asked to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The 2021 National Juried Exhibition showcases works by more than 80 artists from as close as Floyd to as far away as Arizona. The contest juror, Radford University art professor and multi-award-winning watercolor master Z.L. Feng, will present exhibition awards, including a $500 first prize, during Saturday’s reception.

“Ayslee Creations” features works by artists from Mexico and Honduras who have come to the region to escape terrible conditions in their home countries. The show emerged from weekly art classes conducted since March by Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers.

In “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic,” Pulaski photographer L.S. King assembled images and handwritten text to create “postcards” that offer a unique perspective on the COVID-19 as experienced in Appalachian communities.

