Out & About: Floyd Center for the Arts opens 3 new shows
Savannah Leeman.Within Reach.png

“Within Reach” by Radford artist Savannah Leeman, one of 85 artworks on display starting Saturday in the 2021 National Juried Exhibition at the Floyd Center for the Arts.

 Courtesy of Savannah Leeman

The Floyd Center for the Arts will open three exhibitions Saturday with a single reception that take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors will be asked to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The 2021 National Juried Exhibition showcases works by more than 80 artists from as close as Floyd to as far away as Arizona. The contest juror, Radford University art professor and multi-award-winning watercolor master Z.L. Feng, will present exhibition awards, including a $500 first prize, during Saturday’s reception.

“Ayslee Creations” features works by artists from Mexico and Honduras who have come to the region to escape terrible conditions in their home countries. The show emerged from weekly art classes conducted since March by Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers.

In “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic,” Pulaski photographer L.S. King assembled images and handwritten text to create “postcards” that offer a unique perspective on the COVID-19 as experienced in Appalachian communities.

Floyd Center for the Arts receptions

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd

What: Opening receptions for 2021 National Juried Exhibition in Hayloft Gallery; “Ayslee Creations” in Falcon and Breezeway galleries; and “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” by L.S. King in the Appalachian Center for Photography.

Note: Award ceremony for juried exhibition takes place at 5:30 p.m.

Admission: free

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

More information: 745-2784; floydartcenter.org

