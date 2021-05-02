Out & About: Patrick Henry High School to livestream student performance of Tony-winning musical

Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke has ventured into the world of streaming theater productions.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” a spoof of 1920s musicals that uses an unusual musical-within-a-musical structure, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won five after its Broadway premiere in 2006.

The Patrick Henry High School Theater Department under director Michelle LoRicco has mobilized a cast and crew of 40 to bring this musical comedy to life — and has taken extra steps to mount a full production safely and make it available to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To avoid the potential for spread of the virus, the cast rehearsed virtually for months beforehand, pre-recorded their songs — working individually with music director Brandon Mock — and lip-synced them during the dance numbers while filming in full costume in front of colorful sets.

The students “now have voice-over experience with our makeshift studio setup in our costume shop,” LoRicco said.

The resulting movie of the PH Players’ “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be available for streaming at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are required to access the streaming link, and admission is $10-$15. For more information visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49178.

