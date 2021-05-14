Out & About: Plein Air Roanoke competition returns after a year away

Painters will pop up in places throughout the Roanoke Valley throughout the coming week as they participate in the Plein Air Roanoke competition.

The program begins Sunday with a workshop conducted by Florida-based artist Mary Garrish, a previous president of the American Impressionist Society. Garrish will be the judge for the competition.

To paint plein air means to take your paints, brush and easel outside and paint the scene you see. Plein Air Roanoke launched in 2019 but skipped a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is organized by Gallery 202 in downtown Roanoke. The 45 competitors hail from 13 states, which organizers said doubles the 2019 participation.

The week-long event culminates in an awards gala Friday at Gallery 202, during which Garrish will bestow cash prizes and visitors can see and place bids on the works produced by the artists during their time in Roanoke. Admission to the gala is $50, or $75 for two.

Gallery 202 will also host a show and sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 22.

As of Thursday, Garrish’s two-day workshop, which takes place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday, still had a couple of openings. The fee to participate is $275.

For more information, email Gallery 202 artists Margaret Sue Turner Wright at artzysuzi@hotmail.com or Karen Carter at karen.carter@n2pub.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.