Photos from Brazil, Iceland win Radford Photo Club December contests

Sydney Altizer of Pulaski won the Radford Photo Club’s December challenge, “Travel Photography,” with a photo titled “Reflection,” taken in Alter do Chão, Brazil. The photo is a bit of a departure for her as she specializes in maternity, infants and fine art portraits.

Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won the open theme category with a photo titled “Ice Natural Artwork.” The image is from Jökulsárlón Lagoon behind Diamond Beach, Iceland.

“The day was gray and there was fog and light rain. I decided to try to get some intimate landscape images by using a long lens (150-600mm),” he recalled. “I think it was the right thing to do, since I was able to emphasize the different tonality of blue and gray of the icebergs. This one is the image I liked more of that session and was taken with a 280mm focal lens. I think you can see a human head in this iceberg.”

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. The next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library.

“Street photography” will be the subject at the Jan. 19, Feb. 15 and March 16 meetings, to include a presentation, conversation, assignment, contest and critique. “The series will be interactive, not technical,” said professional photographer Adi Ben Senior, who will lead the program.

Learn more about the club by searching for “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook. Email can be directed to mborgarelli@gmail.com or Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove