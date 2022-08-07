Plein Air Biennial returns to Floyd Center for the Arts

The Floyd Center for the Arts will host the third Floyd Plein Air Biennial from Aug. 15 to 20. This weeklong outdoor painting festival will feature a field of regional and national juried artists, all coming to paint en plein air in beautiful Floyd County. Residents and visitors will have opportunities to participate in the festival, meeting the artists and watching them paint.

The center previously hosted artists for the biennial in 2017 and 2019. Having taken a year off due to the pandemic, the center is excited to bring the event back! Artists will be coming from all over Virginia, including Floyd, and as far away as Florida, New York and Pennsylvania, and will enjoy painting the Blue Ridge Parkway, the famed Buffalo Mountain, unique sites along the beautiful Little River, local farms and vistas, as well as the town of Floyd.

Abingdon resident and nationally renowned plein air painter Kyle Buckland will act as the event judge. Currently a resident artist at The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Kyle’s unique painting style has garnered him many awards and acclaim, and in 2021 he was inducted into the prestigious Plein Air Painters of the Southeast. Virginia native and painter Joli Ayn Wood returns as chairperson for the 2022 event. Both Kyle and Joli Ayn will be doing painting demonstrations during the week.

A roundtable discussion titled “Alive and Well: The Artist/Patron Relationship” will take place at Floyd Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. This event is free for patrons and $10 for non-patrons.

Non-competition artists are invited to participate in the three-hour “quick draw” contest on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Floyd Country Store. Quick draw panels will be turned in to FCA to be exhibited in the Breezeway Gallery, where they will be available for viewing and purchase until October.

The public gala reception and art sale will close out the week on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. All are welcome to join us at the Floyd Center for the Arts to celebrate the culmination of the festival, and to view and purchase artwork created during the week. Food and soft beverages will be provided and a cash bar will be open, with proceeds to benefit the center.

Patron tickets are $100 and can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person at FCA. These tickets grant access to several additional events during the week. All Plein Air activities are listed on the schedule on our website.

For more information about The Floyd Center for the Arts or the Floyd Plein Air Biennial, visit FloydArtCenter.org or call 540-745-2784. The center is at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, a half-mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Submitted by Victoria Javier