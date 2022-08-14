Radford Photo Club announces July winners, August meeting

Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won the theme challenge — a photo in the style of a well-known artist — at the Radford Photo Club’s July meeting.

Borgarelli’s winning photo is called “Blue Bonnet.”

“The image was taken in Texas last spring and post-processed in the spirit of the painter Claude Monet, one of the founders of impressionist painting,” he said.

Three Radford residents — Rebecca Harris, Joyce Sims and Debby Ring — tied for first in the open theme photo challenge.

Harris’ photo is of the Mary Draper Ingles statue by Matt Langford, located on Unruh Drive across from the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery. Sims’ photo is of a mare and its foal on the Talbert Farm in New River. Ring’s photo, taken in Costa Rica, is of an exotic frog.

The Radford Photo Club meets monthly at the Radford Public Library. Adi Ben Senior of Radford will present his photo exhibit “The Human Side of Trees” at the club’s next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.

Trees are one of Ben Senior’s most well-known subjects in a lifetime of photo projects. In 2016, he was asked to participate in a fundraising exhibit for the Syrian refugees who were coming to Europe. His photos of trees represent humans and their moments in life.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public. Learn more about the club by searching for “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove