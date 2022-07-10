Radford Photo Club announces June winners, July meeting

Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won the Radford Photo Club’s black-and-white photo challenge at the June meeting with a night photo of a concrete factory near Glen Alton. The image was taken after a rainy day. The camera was hand-held. It was originally in color and then transformed to black-and-white to create a dark, moody, mysterious atmosphere.

Robert Daniels of Snowville and Sydney Altizer of Radford tied for first in the open theme category. Daniels took a sunrise photo from his deck and Altizer photographed a friend’s horse in a sunny pasture.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. It meets monthly at Radford Public Library. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. At the July 21 meeting, Borgarelli will present a program on taking landscape photographs, followed by an outing to practice his advice. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Learn more about the club by searching for “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove