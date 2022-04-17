Radford Photo Club announces March winner, April speaker

Joyce Crowder of Dublin won the Radford Photo Club’s March people-at-work challenge with a photo of Meagan, barista at the Red Rooster Coffee Company in Floyd. Joyce Sims of Radford won the open theme with her photo of a train crossing the New River into Radford, taken from the train-viewing platform below Glencoe Museum.

The Radford Photo Club meets next on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Bob Martin of Pulaski, drone cinematographer for Blue Ridge PBS, whose recent work included parts of the recent documentary "The Story of the New River," will be the speaker. A Part 107 certified remote pilot, Martin is the chief drone pilot at Volvo Trucks where he has worked as an engineer for the past 17 years.

The program is open to the public. For questions about the club, visit “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook or email trulovesusan@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove