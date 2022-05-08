Radford Photo Club's April contest winner announced

Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won both the theme and open categories in the Radford Photo Club’s April challenge. The theme was night photography. Borgarelli explained that his photo “Turin by night” is a view of downtown Turin, Italy: “The photo was taken after dusk and shows the Alps in the background. The tall building is named Mole Antonelliana and was originally a synagogue. It is now the National Museum of the Cinema.” The image was taken using a tripod and long exposure.

The winning photo in the open category is “The power of the ocean,” taken at Queens Bath on Kauai Island, Hawaii. “That day there were very powerful waves crashing on the coast, making the area hazardous,” Borgarelli said. “I was there early for observing the pattern of the waves before starting to take photographs, to minimize all risks.”

Borgarelli’s photos will be among those on display at Long Way Brewing during May, which is National Photography Month. Sale of photos will benefit Lamplighters, which supports Radford Public Library’s programs. (See related story.)

The next meeting of the Radford Photo Club will be Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at Radford Public Library. Charles Lynch of Radford will discuss black and white photography. Or come at 5:15 p.m. to receive feedback and get answers to questions about night photography from Adi Ben-Senior of Radford. The May photo challenge is “Kindness.”

For more information about the photo club, search for Radford Photo Club on Facebook or email trulovesusan@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove