Southwest Virginia Ballet to bring dance magic to Elmwood Park stage

Southwest Virginia Ballet dancers have performed on the Elmwood Park stage, but they have never before put on a full-length ballet there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That will change Saturday when the 31-year-old Roanoke-based company puts on “Coppelia,” a comic ballet that involves an eccentric inventor, a distracted boyfriend (yes, just like the internet meme) and a beautiful mechanical doll that miraculously comes to life — or maybe this “magic spell” is really a prank pulled by an annoyed girlfriend.

The ballet will take to the park amphitheater with 44 dancers in full costume. “I want to make sure that the audience feels that we are in a theater,” said SVB Artistic Director Pedro Szalay. “We have a beautiful backdrop and we have the the props and the house and everything.”

The shows will take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Sponsorships have made it possible for SVB to offer both performances free, but registration is still required in order to comply with state restrictions on gatherings. For more information visit www.svballet.org/dance-company/coppelia/.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.