Taubman Museum in Roanoke named finalist for highest national museum honor

Programs the Taubman launched after the pandemic began include “Brush Pals,” which distributed more than 70,000 art kits, worksheets and “Cards of Encouragement” through Southwest Virginia, and “Healing Ceilings,” a partnership with other organizations and institutions in which participants were invited to paint ceiling tiles destined to be installed at Carilion Clinic facilities as a way of providing comfort to patients.

Established in 1996 by combining the federal Institute of Museum Services and the Library Programs Office, the Institute of Museum and Library Services is the main source of federal grant funding for museums and libraries. In years past, the Taubman has received five grants from the institute totaling about $323,000.

Three libraries and three museums will be named winners in May. Should the Taubman be among them, museum staff will get to participate in a virtual ceremony that might be presided over by First Lady Jill Biden, as traditionally, the nation’s First Lady presents the medals. Biden’s participation has not yet been confirmed, Vanderpool said.