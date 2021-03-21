The pandemic year: Ernie Zulia

On his last night, we sat together and recited the Lord’s Prayer in Greek — something his immigrant father taught him as a child, and he, in turn taught me. I looked forward to this ritual every night because it made me feel closer to my father and connected to the Big Picture. Dad was quieter than usual, and had been weak and very tired all day. So instead of our typical bedtime musings and joking, we just sat quietly in the moment. I rubbed his back a little, then put my arm around his shoulders to offer a little comfort. It’s impossible to describe how I felt when he gently took my other hand, and holding it to his heart, said, “I love you. I love you all so much.” This wasn’t the first time he told me he loved me, but on this night it resonated deeper than ever. I could tell by his deliberate and sincere tone, he meant it to last. We sat a while breathing in the peaceful air of the dim quiet night. Finally I asked if he was ready to lie down, and with a calm expression and maybe a slight smile, he nodded yes. I helped him get comfortable and tucked him in, the way he once tucked me in when I was a boy. Tables do turn.