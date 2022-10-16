Two tie for Radford Photo Club's tree photo challenge

Photos by Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg and Robert Daniels of Snowville tied in the Radford Photo Club September challenge to photograph trees. Borgarelli’s photo, “Solitude,” is a solitary tree on Lake Michigan photographed from the top of a sand dune. “I used a moderate zoom lens to isolate the subject and a long exposure. The image was taken after sunset,” he explained.

Daniels calls his photo of a tall, bare tree reflected in the Virginia Tech Duck Pond surrounded by blossoming cherry trees a “lucky shot.” “It was lucky I had my camera with me,” he said. Linda Waggaman of Radford won the open theme category. She was playing golf in Ireland and took the day off. “I was sitting in tall grasses during a windy day at Carne Golf Club in Belmullet, Ireland, to get this photo,” she said.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. The club’s next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at Radford Public Library. Sharon Gilbert of Radford will talk about the different materials she uses to print her photos, such as ceramic tile, wood, slate and metal. \The photo challenge this month is pets.

Radford Photo Club meetings, events and outings are open to the public. Learn more about the club by searching for “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove