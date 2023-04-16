The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will hold a reception on Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the opening of two new shows: Photographs by Susan Lockwood, and a history exhibit titled “Owning the Stereotype: The History of Hillbilly Iconography Exhibition.” The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“Hillbilly Iconography” features the private collection of Montgomery Museum Board President Dr. Jean Haskell, retired professor of Appalachian Studies at Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State University, and co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Appalachia.

To celebrate this opening, Radford-based J.H. Bards Spirit Co. will be on hand offering whiskey tastings and bottle sales during the event. There will be a total of five whiskey tasting sessions over the course of the evening. Each 20-minute time slot will accommodate 20 people, with three whiskeys offered to taste. Pre-registration is required for anyone who wants to do a tasting. The cost is $5 per person, and you must be 21 or over. Register in advance at montgomerymuseum.org/reception/.

No registration is needed for general attendees, and other food and beverages will be offered.

The museum is located at 4 East Main St. in downtown Christiansburg. For more information, visit the website or call 540-382-5644.

— The Roanoke Times