Barter’s virtual Appalachian play fest starts Feb. 14

Barter Theatre in Abingdon plan their 22nd annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights online from Feb. 14 through March 7. Admission to all events is free.

“We had hoped to be able to hold the festival in person this year; however, due to the current state of the pandemic we felt it would be safer for our audience and artists to move it online,” said Nicholas Piper, AFPP director.

The festival will feature readings of six new Appalachian plays, as well as offer playwriting workshops and panel discussions.

This year’s plays are “The Colony” by Gina Stevensen; “Jr.” by Jordan Noble; “Appalachian Dove Song” by Chris Welles, “The Telling of the Bees” by Chandler Hubbard.

In addition, Barter will continue its Black in Appalachia Initiative, dedicated to supporting and developing Black Appalachian playwrights, with “Fish-Tales and Legendary Lies” by Anthony Mapp.

There will also be a reading of a brand new musical called “Hooten Holler” created by Ketch Secor and Critter Fuqua of the Grammy Award-winning Old Crow Medicine Show.

“While we wish we could all gather together in person this year, the online format offers some great opportunities,” said Piper. “Many more people will have access to these great plays from the convenience and comfort of their own home. We hope our audience will check out the plays and join us for the panel discussions to give their feedback. We invite everyone to come be a part of the process of developing new plays!”

For more information on the plays, panel discussions and how to access the festival, visit Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com.

- Submitted by Cabrina H.D. Arthur