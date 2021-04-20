 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berglund Center books Grace Potter for parking lot concert; Allman Betts show canceled
0 comments

Berglund Center books Grace Potter for parking lot concert; Allman Betts show canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
GracePotter_PublicityPhoto_Credit_PamelaNeal_HiRes3.jpg

Grace Potter

 Pamela Neal photo

Last time soul, rock and pop singer Grace Potter hit Roanoke, she was indoors, at Berglund Center’s theater. Her return, in a COVID-19 world, will find her hitting the stage for a Berglund parking lot audience.

Potter, star of past FloydFest, Jefferson Center and Berglund shows, returns to Roanoke for a May 6 pod-seating gig. Tickets are $145, $135, $125 and $115 for two-person pods, though purchasers have the option to add up to four more tickets per pod. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on RoanokeLive.com and 877-482-8496.

A follow-up question to a Berglund Center spokesman about individual ticket prices within each pod was not immediately returned.

Potter last played Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in 2016, has second time there in two years. She was scheduled among FloydFest’s headliners last year, before the pandemic hit. In between, she broke up with her band, the Nocturnals; divorced her husband (the Nocturnals’ drummer); remarried; had a child and considered quitting the music business.

She got back into music after a couple of years and released the album “Daylight” in 2019.

In other Berglund Center news, The Allman Betts Band drive-in concert that had been scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, according to the venue.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty on All Charges

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert