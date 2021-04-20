Berglund Center books Grace Potter for parking lot concert; Allman Betts show canceled

Last time soul, rock and pop singer Grace Potter hit Roanoke, she was indoors, at Berglund Center’s theater. Her return, in a COVID-19 world, will find her hitting the stage for a Berglund parking lot audience.

Potter, star of past FloydFest, Jefferson Center and Berglund shows, returns to Roanoke for a May 6 pod-seating gig. Tickets are $145, $135, $125 and $115 for two-person pods, though purchasers have the option to add up to four more tickets per pod. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on RoanokeLive.com and 877-482-8496.

A follow-up question to a Berglund Center spokesman about individual ticket prices within each pod was not immediately returned.

Potter last played Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in 2016, has second time there in two years. She was scheduled among FloydFest’s headliners last year, before the pandemic hit. In between, she broke up with her band, the Nocturnals; divorced her husband (the Nocturnals’ drummer); remarried; had a child and considered quitting the music business.

She got back into music after a couple of years and released the album “Daylight” in 2019.

In other Berglund Center news, The Allman Betts Band drive-in concert that had been scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, according to the venue.

