Beyond rolls and milk: Making holiday cooking, eating fun for kids

Holiday get-togethers can be joyous, with family coming together in love and laughter, to create cherished memories. But, if you’re anything like my family, Christmas music melodies and raucous laughter often have competition from little ones throwing tantrums because all they want to eat are rolls.

Three rolls and a couple glasses of milk does not a Christmas dinner make, so we bring you some kid-friendly recipes and tips to help to make your holidays a bit more peaceful.

Chef Robert Koester, a culinary arts instructor since 2007 at Patrick & Henry Community College, in Martinsville, has spent his entire career in the cooking business. Koester shared some great tips for getting your little ones interested in the kitchen at holiday times.

“Let them get their hands dirty,” he said. If a recipe calls for mixing, forgo the spoon or mixer and let the kids get in there — after washing their hands well and/or putting on some disposable gloves for a good hand-mixing. Koester has facilitated many cooking and baking workshops over the years and said the kids seem to really enjoy getting this task.