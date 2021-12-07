Beyond rolls and milk: Making holiday cooking, eating fun for kids

Holiday get-togethers can be joyous, with family coming together in love and laughter, to create cherished memories. But, if you’re anything like my family, Christmas music melodies and raucous laughter often have competition from little ones throwing tantrums because all they want to eat are rolls.
Three rolls and a couple glasses of milk does not a Christmas dinner make, so we bring you some kid-friendly recipes and tips to help to make your holidays a bit more peaceful.
Chef Robert Koester, a culinary arts instructor since 2007 at Patrick & Henry Community College, in Martinsville, has spent his entire career in the cooking business. Koester shared some great tips for getting your little ones interested in the kitchen at holiday times.
“Let them get their hands dirty,” he said. If a recipe calls for mixing, forgo the spoon or mixer and let the kids get in there — after washing their hands well and/or putting on some disposable gloves for a good hand-mixing. Koester has facilitated many cooking and baking workshops over the years and said the kids seem to really enjoy getting this task.
Another fun option: don’t be afraid of a little food coloring. Kids love experimenting with different food colorings, but remember, a little bit goes a long way.
For safety’s sake, he recommends either knife tips, if children are going to cut ingredients themselves, or simply have adults do any pre-slicing, especially if smaller children are involved. Koester also recommends curling under the fingers of the hand and not holding the knife, aka a “claw grip,” as this significantly lessens the chance of accidentally cutting a hand. A great tip for kids and adults!
Tenika Watkins, who owns Sweet Delights bakery in Martinsville, often includes her four-year-old daughter when she bakes. At 4, her daughter is already helping pour cake batter in a pan and decorate their delicious concoctions with fondant and sprinkles.
Cooking and baking are valid activities, regardless of age. Here are some festive recipes for kids of all ages to enjoy during the holiday season.
Individual Snowman Pizzas
1¾ to 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 envelope Fleischmann’s Pizza Crust Yeast or Rapid Rise Yeast
1½ tsp. granulated sugar
¾ tsp. kosher salt
⅔ cup very warm water (120-130° F)
3 tbsp. olive oil
¾ cup alfredo sauce
1½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Decorations: Parmesan cheese, sliced black olives, pepperoni and yellow bell peppers
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl combine one cup of the flour, packet of yeast, sugar, salt, water and oil. Stir to combine using a wooden spoon. Alternately you can do this step in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Add more flour, a little at a time, until the dough is still slightly sticky, but forms a ball.
Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and knead for 4 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic. If you are using your mixer, switch out the paddle attachment for the dough hook attachment and knead using the dough hook for 4 minutes on medium speed.
Divide the dough into 4 equal portions. Place one portion on a lightly floured surface and cover the remaining dough loosely with a clean dish towel.
Divide the portioned dough in half. Pat or roll one section of dough into a 4- inch circle and place onto the prepared baking sheet.
Take ⅔ of the remaining dough and pat or roll it into a 3-inch circle. Place this slightly overlapping the dough on the baking sheet to create the body of the snowman.
Pat or roll the remaining portion of dough into a 2-inch circle and place that slightly overlapping the second portion of dough to create the snowman head.
Repeat this process to create three more snowmen.
Pinch the edges of the dough to form small edges to hold the sauce.
Spread the alfredo sauce onto each piece of dough.
Decorate the snowmen, using black olives as buttons and eyes, pepperoni for the scarf, and yellow bell pepper cut into long triangles as the nose.
Bake the pizzas for 15 minutes, or until the crust is lightly golden and the cheese is melted.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve warm.
Grinch Fruit Kabobs
Mini marshmallows
Strawberries
Bananas
Green Grapes
Toothpicks
Wash fruit and cut tops off the strawberries.
On each toothpick, assemble your kabob as follows: one mini marshmallow, one strawberry, one banana slice, and one green grape. Enjoy!
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to one day.
Also, if you have any leftover strawberries and bananas, cut those into slices to make fruity candy canes!
Gingerbread Sandwich Trees
¾ cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 large egg
¾ cup molasses
4 cup all-purpose flour
3 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1½ tsp. baking soda
1¼ tsp. ground ginger
¼ tsp. salt
M&M minis
¾ cup vanilla or chocolate frosting
Green food coloring (optional)
Cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and molasses.
In another bowl, whisk flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, ginger and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, until easy to handle, about 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 325° F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to ⅛-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 3-inch tree-shaped cookie cutter.
Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Gently press M&M’s into half of the cookies. Bake until edges are firm, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
If using vanilla frosting, tint with green food coloring if desired. Spread frosting over backs of plain cookies; covered with decorated cookies to create a cookie sandwich. Store in an airtight container.