You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Lick Entertainment cancels LANCO, Canaan Smith and other events
0 comments

Big Lick Entertainment cancels LANCO, Canaan Smith and other events

Only $3 for 13 weeks
LANCO

LANCO was to headline the Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam, at Elmwood Park. That show was among the roster of remaining 2020 events that promoter Big Lick Entertainment has canceled.

 Matthew Berinato photo

Noting a concern for public safety, Roanoke-based promoter Big Lick Entertainment has canceled all of its scheduled 2020 events. That list includes two shows at Elmwood Park — Big Lick Burger Fest featuring LANCO and Elmwood Country Night featuring Canaan Smith.

Big Lick Entertainment's principle, JD Sutphin, made the announcement on a Facebook story on Wednesday night. 

Other canceled events are Big Lick Oktoberfest, Virginia Steak Festival and Big Lick Kid Fest.

Advance tickets may be moved to 2021 events or refunded, Sutphin wrote in the story, adding that his organization plans to email all ticket holders.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Southwest Virginia songwriters tap into creativity during COVID-19 era
Entertainment

Southwest Virginia songwriters tap into creativity during COVID-19 era

When COVID-19 blasted through everyone’s normal, live music performances essentially stopped. As we slip into the dog days of summer, the virus remains a threat, but more performers are taking stages for outdoor shows, and some indoors, as well. In between mid-March and mid-June, many performers looked to tap into their creativity. The Roanoke Times spoke to several from Southwest Virginia or with ties to the region, to see how it went.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coolest drive-ins to visit this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News