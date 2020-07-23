Big Lick Entertainment cancels LANCO, Canaan Smith and other events

Noting a concern for public safety, Roanoke-based promoter Big Lick Entertainment has canceled all of its scheduled 2020 events. That list includes two shows at Elmwood Park — Big Lick Burger Fest featuring LANCO and Elmwood Country Night featuring Canaan Smith.
Big Lick Entertainment's principle, JD Sutphin, made the announcement on a Facebook story on Wednesday night.
Other canceled events are Big Lick Oktoberfest, Virginia Steak Festival and Big Lick Kid Fest.
Advance tickets may be moved to 2021 events or refunded, Sutphin wrote in the story, adding that his organization plans to email all ticket holders.
