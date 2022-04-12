Blacksburg Fork & Cork returns April 23

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID cancellations, Blacksburg Fork & Cork is returning on Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event goes on rain or shine and will be held in a new location at Historic Smithfield, adjacent to the Virginia Tech campus.

This beloved regional festival is returning for its 12th year and, as before, will feature award-winning Virginia wines, popular food trucks and delicious fare, live music and a variety of unique merchandise from Blacksburg, the New River and Roanoke valleys and beyond.

“We are so excited for the return of Blacksburg Fork & Cork!" said Ann Cassell, president of The Blacksburg Partnership, the organization hosting the event. "This festival has a dedicated following, and Historic Smithfield offers a beautiful new environment for festival goers. We are thrilled to be able to feature Virginia wines, regional food vendors and local specialty products. We are hopeful that it will be a gorgeous spring day for attendees to enjoy live music, great food, delicious wine and the company of friends.”

Local folk singer/songwriter Kat Mills will kick off the festival entertainment at noon, followed by Nashville artist and Season 16 American Idol contestant Carly Moffa, who is the festival headliner. Both performers will be featured on the festival’s main stage, sponsored by the Moss Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase online at www.blacksburgforkandcork.com. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Regular admission tickets can be purchased on-site the day of festival. VIP tickets are pre-sale only.

The following ticket categories are being offered:

VIP (ages 21+): $75 pre-sale only (limited quantity). Allows ticket holder one-hour early access to the festival grounds beginning at noon, including all benefits of a regular tasting ticket, as well as exclusive access to the VIP area with specialty tastings not available to regular ticket holders, plus select VIP amenities, and light snacks.

Non-drinking VIP: $25 pre-sale only.

Regular tasting ticket (ages 21+): $35 pre-sale, $40 at the gate. Allows ticket holder access to festival grounds, wine samplings, food trucks, festival vendors and live music. Regular tasting ticket holders may purchase glasses or bottles of wine.

Non-drinking admission-only ticket: $15 pre-sale, $15 at the gate.

Children 12 and younger are free with accompanying adult (18+).

Photo ID is required for age verification of all participating adult attendees. Festivalgoers must have a wine tasting ticket to sample, as well as to purchase wine by the glass or bottle.

All proceeds from this event support The Blacksburg Partnership in its mission to improve the quality of life in Blacksburg. The partnership is a nonprofit, independent organization focused on economic development and community improvement, with the goal of making Blacksburg a more vibrant place to live, work, learn and play!

Follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for updates. For complete details, visit www.blacksburgforkandcork.com, email info@blacksburgforkandcork.com or call 443-2008.

- Submitted by Hunter Gresham