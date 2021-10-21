Blue Ridge Folklife Festival returns to Ferrum College, Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, with music, food, cars, beasts

Ferrum College will again host the 48th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, on Saturday. The COVID-19 pandemic last year forced organizers for the first time ever to cancel the annual, outdoor, family event.
“We’re really excited that we’re able to do this,” said Bethany Worley, director of the event’s organizing body, the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. “For almost half a century, we’ve done it. It’s about highlighting the traditional culture of the Blue Ridge area. It’s thoroughly authentic. We take pride in that.”
David Johns, president of Ferrum College, echoed Worley’s sentiments.
“The folklife festival has been a feature every fall for nearly 50 years,” Johns said. “I am pleased we are hosting it again, following a year off for COVID. The folklife festival has always focused on the creativity, resilience, and determination of our region. Now, more than ever, that spirit is on full display as we rebuild following one of the most challenging periods of our history. I invite everyone to the campus of Ferrum College to celebrate the best of what it means to live in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”
All of the activities festival regulars have grown used to — including horse pulls, mule jumping contests, coon dog contests, kids’ folk games, sheep herding demonstrations, threshing and baling demonstrations, log skidding contests, storytelling — are returning. One of the more popular folk games involves hiding candy in a mound of straw, for kids to find, Worley said.
Such mainstay attractions as custom and vintage cars, tractors and engines will be on display again.
In a first for a region famous for its bootleg whiskey, a moonshine tasting will be on the festival schedule, courtesy of Twin Creeks Distillery. Worley said food on site will include apple butter, barbeque, honey and homemade ice cream.
Normally, there are three stages for music, with bluegrass, old time, classic country, country blues and gospel filling the air.
“The African American gospel is amazing,” Worley said. Gospel acts will perform in the campus chapel.
A new venue, The Crooked Road-sponsored “Rising Star Stage,” will be introduced this year.
“A lot of our musicians are older,” Worley said. “They learned from their parents, grandparents and neighbors. These younger folks are learning the music the same way. We’re keeping the traditions alive.”
The festival begins at 10 a.m., rain or shine. While turnout typically depends on the weather, Worley said up to 12,000 people have attended in years past.
“A lot of people have been calling to ask if we’re having it this year. We’re expecting a big crowd because people are anxious to get out,” she said. “We’ve got something for everybody. We can’t wait to see folks.”
Tickets at the gate are $15, $10 for 55-older, $10 for 6-15 and free for 5-younger. For the first time, tickets are available online at blue-ridge-institute-museum.myshopify.com/products/blue-ridge-folklife-festival. Online tickets are discounted: $10, $5 for 55-older and $5 for 6-15. Online purchases are available until festival day.