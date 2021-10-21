Blue Ridge Folklife Festival returns to Ferrum College, Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, with music, food, cars, beasts

Ferrum College will again host the 48th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, on Saturday. The COVID-19 pandemic last year forced organizers for the first time ever to cancel the annual, outdoor, family event.

“We’re really excited that we’re able to do this,” said Bethany Worley, director of the event’s organizing body, the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. “For almost half a century, we’ve done it. It’s about highlighting the traditional culture of the Blue Ridge area. It’s thoroughly authentic. We take pride in that.”

David Johns, president of Ferrum College, echoed Worley’s sentiments.

“The folklife festival has been a feature every fall for nearly 50 years,” Johns said. “I am pleased we are hosting it again, following a year off for COVID. The folklife festival has always focused on the creativity, resilience, and determination of our region. Now, more than ever, that spirit is on full display as we rebuild following one of the most challenging periods of our history. I invite everyone to the campus of Ferrum College to celebrate the best of what it means to live in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”