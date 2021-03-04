Boggle to replace Scrabble for literacy fundraiser

The annual Scrabble tournament that has been the centerpiece of Blue Ridge Literacy's fundraising efforts for 15 years is being replaced this year by another word-focused game.

In a nod to continuing pandemic restrictions, the nonprofit will instead host an online Boggle tournament next month. Boggle is a word game with the goal of finding as many words as possible in a jumbled grid of letters.

“An in-person event right now was impossible to imagine so we had to get creative,” Ahoo Salem, Blue Ridge Literacy’s executive director, said in a news release. “This is how we have operated this past year — staying flexible and finding ways to continue our mission and address the needs of our community within the limitations we’ve all encountered.”

The Scrabble tournament, which aims to raise about $10,000 each year for the literacy organization, was canceled last year.

The online Boggle tournament will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Players will all use the same free online Boggle platform. Elimination tournaments will take place in breakout rooms, and the finalists will play against each other in the main Zoom meeting room.

To learn more about registration, the rules of Boggle and available sponsorships, go to www.blueridgeliteracy.org/boggle, or call 540-265-9339 or email info@brlit.org with questions.