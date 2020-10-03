Book review: 'A Field Guide to a Happy Life' offers easy-to-read solace

Most readers are likely to find familiar-sounding advice as they work through the 53 lessons. Epictetus and Saul of Tarsus (Paul, the author of the Epistles that comprise a large part of the Christian New Testament) were contemporaries, and Paul’s travels took him into areas where Stoicism was an active philosophy.

As you read this book, you may ask whether Paul’s far-reaching evangelism had an effect on the Greek philosopher, but what you may conclude is that behaving justly toward others, reorienting your misguided desires, and improving your judgements about things and people may have been behaviors a higher authority led many to discover.

Pigliucci’s presentation of the teachings of Epictetus includes some changes he made to update the wisdom of the ancient teacher along with an explanation of the many changes made by previous stoics, including the changes Epictetus made to the teachings of Zeno.

The explanation of stoicism reminds me of my wife’s oft-used phrase: “Porch life is the best.” The porch reference is apropos since the term “stoic” is derived from the name of the place where Zeno, the original stoic, taught his disciples about the art of living: the Stoa Poikile, or painted porch, one of the most important places in Athens.

“The Field Guide to a Happy Life” is an easy-to-read book written in an easy style that allows for reading it in one sitting and/or carrying it with you to read between meetings or when you need to try to make sense of a crazy day or month or year.