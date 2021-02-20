Book review: Botetourt boxer Norvel Lee won landmark desegregation case

NORVEL. By Kenneth Conklin. Self published. 359 pages. $26.99.
Norvel Lee, a big man with a big heart, came out of the hills of northern Botetourt County to win a boxing match at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, and a landmark desegregation case before the State Supreme Court.
Kenneth Conklin, a retired technology writer, also from Botetourt, tells Lee’s story in a fictional version of many events in the life of a man who proudly carried his African American heritage from a farm on Mill Creek near Gala to Howard University, the Army Air Corps, international boxing circles and civic leadership in the Washington area.
As a student, Lee bought a ticket on a Chesapeake & Ohio Railway train headed from Covington to Washington. When he was arrested for refusing a conductor’s instruction to move from white seating to the colored section, he was fined $5 for a misdemeanor. The NAACP took the case to the State Supreme Court, which reversed the decision of the lower court in the Jim Crow case. In a historic decision, the high court ruled that Lee was an interstate passenger, not subject to state segregation laws.
After working on a farm with his father and two brothers, Lee became interested in flying, and at 18, he qualified for flight training at Moton Field, Tuskegee, Alabama. He learned to fly but was disqualified because of a speech impediment he kept the rest of his life. He was sent to the South Pacific for Air Corps support service. Much later, Lee completed training and eventually was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve.
Boxing, a major theme of the book, first got his attention when his father, a longtime fan of the sport, showed him how to spar at a potato sack full of leaves hanging on an oak tree. During his Pacific service, he found time for boxing at Manila in the Philippines.
After service, Lee entered Howard University as an engineering major and soon became a proficient boxer in Golden Gloves and AAU competition. Outslugging his opponents was routine for the young heavyweight as he devised a winning strategy at tournaments in New York, Boston, the Pan-Am Games in South America, Winnipeg, Canada, and other cities.
Throughout his diverse life, Lee was influenced by his mother, who told him he could do anything he wanted to do. In turn, he told her that his studies always ranked ahead of boxing, but he put much energy in both.
He met and married Leslie Jackson of Leesburg, who supported her busy husband in boxing and his later career. They had two daughters.
After winning the national AAU heavyweight title, Lee was chosen as an alternate for the 1948 Olympics in London, but he reached the top when he out-punched Antonio Pacenza of Argentina to win a gold medal and the Val Barker trophy for the outstanding boxer of the 1952 Olympics at Helsinki, Finland.
When age slowed his active boxing, Lee continued to coach and mentor youths, also serving as chairman of the District of Columbia Boxing Commission. He worked at the National Training School for Boys and the D.C. Department of Corrections and served as a liaison officer at Andrews Air Base. He earned the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal for “total commitment to excellence and service,” and he also had time for business, acquiring real estate and a taxi company.
In his travels, Lee always remembered his African American heritage and looked for racial harmony. When he died in 1992 at the age of 67, 800 people heard him described at his funeral as “an educator, a manager, an airman, a realtor, a boxing official, a landlord, gas station owner, card player, taxi driver, fast friend and above all, a devoted grandfather.” He had little recognition in his native Botetourt.