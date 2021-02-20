Book review: Botetourt boxer Norvel Lee won landmark desegregation case

Boxing, a major theme of the book, first got his attention when his father, a longtime fan of the sport, showed him how to spar at a potato sack full of leaves hanging on an oak tree. During his Pacific service, he found time for boxing at Manila in the Philippines.

After service, Lee entered Howard University as an engineering major and soon became a proficient boxer in Golden Gloves and AAU competition. Outslugging his opponents was routine for the young heavyweight as he devised a winning strategy at tournaments in New York, Boston, the Pan-Am Games in South America, Winnipeg, Canada, and other cities.

Throughout his diverse life, Lee was influenced by his mother, who told him he could do anything he wanted to do. In turn, he told her that his studies always ranked ahead of boxing, but he put much energy in both.

He met and married Leslie Jackson of Leesburg, who supported her busy husband in boxing and his later career. They had two daughters.

After winning the national AAU heavyweight title, Lee was chosen as an alternate for the 1948 Olympics in London, but he reached the top when he out-punched Antonio Pacenza of Argentina to win a gold medal and the Val Barker trophy for the outstanding boxer of the 1952 Olympics at Helsinki, Finland.