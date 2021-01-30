Book review: Fascinating biography examines author behind 'Harriet the Spy'

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO LIE: The Life and Times of Louise Fitzhugh, Renegade Author of Harriet The Spy.
By Leslie Brody. Seal Press. 335 pages. $30.
If you were a teenage girl in the 1960s (and the following decades), it is likely that you read “Harriet the Spy,” a novel about a cheeky girl who embodied the spirit of female liberation that had been planted by women such as Betty Freidan and other societal trailblazers.
It was a coming-out novel for a generation of girls who would embrace women’s liberation.
Harriet was a creation of Louise Fitzhugh, whose personal preferences and family background were not consistent with the image of normalcy being presented on nightly television. As a result, Fitzhugh developed a personal code not in line with “Father Knows Best” or “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”
The title of this book refers to advice given to Harriet by her nanny, Ole Golly.
In the novel, Harriet’s friends discover that Harriet has been writing about them in one of her spy notebooks. They shun her, and Ole offers advice: She is going to have to lie and repudiate her own writing in order to save friendships.
“Writing is to put love into the world, not to use it against your friends,” says Ole. “But to yourself you must always tell the truth.”
This is symbolic of Louise Fitzhugh’s life. She was not a woman whose goal was to make “husband-pleasing coffee.” She was a woman who followed her true nature as an artist, a writer and a lesbian.
Leslie Brody takes the reader back to Fitzhugh’s beginnings: her parents’ history involving romance, a brief but tumultuous marriage, a very public and nasty divorce, and the education of a young girl in America’s Deep South and New York.
According to Brody, Fitzhugh was careful to hide her personal preferences from the public.
Although she had a wide circle of gay friends, including Maurice Sendak, who illustrated her book “Nobody’s Family Is Going to Change,” she worked very hard to keep the larger public from discovering her lifestyle.
According to Brody, Fitzhugh and her friends would gather at safe gay bars in Greenwich Village, and she avoided promoting her books by attending dinner meetings. She wanted to keep her private life private.
In spite of her aversion to personal publicity and her affinity for the culture of The Village, Fitzhugh did enjoy an occasional trip to The Plaza on Central Park South, a symbol of uptown luxury. It was there that her friends staged a “Death Party” after her second funeral service.
Those who guarded Fitzhugh’s life and work after her death worked just as hard to the same end, making this biography a unique examination of a woman who created an icon of the 1960s and an enduring part of the literature of juvenile girls.
Brody’s perseverance has resulted in a fascinating story about a seminal character in American literature — a coup for Brody and a gift to Harriet fans. The prose is compelling, respectful to the subject and enjoyable to read.
As a teen, I read J.D. Salinger’s “Catcher in the Rye,” in some ways the male equivalent of “Harriet the Spy.”
I wanted to know more about Salinger, but he was an enigma hidden away from the world somewhere in New Hampshire. Harriet fans are fortunate to be able to know details of the life of the woman who created an important icon of feminine power and change.