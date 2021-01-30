Book review: Fascinating biography examines author behind 'Harriet the Spy'

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO LIE: The Life and Times of Louise Fitzhugh, Renegade Author of Harriet The Spy.

By Leslie Brody. Seal Press. 335 pages. $30.

If you were a teenage girl in the 1960s (and the following decades), it is likely that you read “Harriet the Spy,” a novel about a cheeky girl who embodied the spirit of female liberation that had been planted by women such as Betty Freidan and other societal trailblazers.

It was a coming-out novel for a generation of girls who would embrace women’s liberation.

Harriet was a creation of Louise Fitzhugh, whose personal preferences and family background were not consistent with the image of normalcy being presented on nightly television. As a result, Fitzhugh developed a personal code not in line with “Father Knows Best” or “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”

The title of this book refers to advice given to Harriet by her nanny, Ole Golly.

In the novel, Harriet’s friends discover that Harriet has been writing about them in one of her spy notebooks. They shun her, and Ole offers advice: She is going to have to lie and repudiate her own writing in order to save friendships.