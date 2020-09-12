Book review: Fry's look at Civil War-era foreign relations celebrates American ingenuity

LINCOLN, SEWARD, and US FOREIGN RELATIONS in the CIVIL WAR ERA.
By Joseph A. Fry.
University Press of Kentucky. 242 pages. $40.
In America, we like to celebrate the inglorious end of the Confederate States of America by deifying the West Point graduates who waged war against their own country and by perpetuating myths about that war.
In his latest book, history professor emeritus Joseph A. Fry offers a book about the Civil War that is not about battles or generals or other aspects of the war that distract us from the lessons we should learn from a catastrophic part of American history. (I will admit that, as a cadet, I learned essential battlefield tactics by studying Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson’s Valley Campaign.)
Fry’s “Lincoln, Seward, and US Foreign Relations in the Civil War Era” explores two critical Civil War-era relationships that saved the United States from dissolution: the team work of President Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of State William Henry Seward and the relationship between the country’s leadership team and major European powers, especially Britain, France and Spain.
That Lincoln and Seward could work together so effectively was not a foregone conclusion at the beginning of the administration. Seward had been expected to carry the banner for the Republican Party in the 1860 election. Lincoln developed a strategy that made it possible to carry the convention if there had been no winner on the first ballot. As we know, Lincoln won the nomination and the presidency, much to the consternation of Seward.
The drama in Washington matched (even surpassed) the drama in the field as Lincoln taught himself how to effectively manage the strategy and tactics of warfare and to negotiate neutrality on the part of European powers by hinting that their support of the Confederacy would cause the United States to take aggressive action. While Lincoln and Seward were learning to work as a team to prosecute a war, they were dealing with general officers in their own army who were Southern sympathizers — men with some political support who refused to prosecute an effective war.
Even though this book is about the Lincoln administration’s challenges in dealing with European nations who wanted to become involved in the war, it also shows how Lincoln and Seward developed strategies to wage an effective war in the absence of effective general officers. In that regard, Fry presents us with a celebration of American ingenuity.
It was Lincoln who insisted that his generals focus on the goal of taking the war to the enemy instead of reacting to the movements of the Confederate Army. Lincoln wanted his armies to defeat the enemy in the field, but he also wanted to take the war to the people who were financing the war — the people in Southern states who would most benefit from the continuation of slavery. (You may remember Gen. Sherman’s March to the Sea in the closing year of the war.)
The story is full of the drama of American politics, with men trying to destroy Lincoln and Seward in order to advance their own public careers, people whose goal was to profit from the war with no concern for what would benefit the country, people not unlike the objects of today’s news stories.
It’s interesting to see how Lincoln and Seward were able to match the diplomatic finesse developed by the Southern states in the decades prior to their attack on the United States. The Southern states had a long history of business and diplomatic relations with Europe, especially Britain and France. That international connection is examined in Fry’s “Dixie Looks Abroad, The South and U.S. Foreign Relations 1789-1973” (Louisiana State University Press, 2002).
Fry has created an absorbing story about the important events that shaped our history influenced by the war, and how those events were effectively managed by two political rivals who became close personal and political allies. He helps the reader see the process of successful consensus building and leadership in a fractious government.
Fry was awarded the Civil War Roundtable of New York’s Barondess/Lincoln Award earlier this year. The Barondess Award is conferred on “any person or institution and for any contribution to the greater appreciation of the life and works of Abraham Lincoln.”
Fry is a graduate of Davis and Elkins College. Following his graduate studies at the University of Virginia, he taught for two years at Virginia Tech before taking a career position as a professor of history at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
