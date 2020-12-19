Book review: 'Invention of Medicine' opens doors to ancient Greek culture

THE INVENTION OF MEDICINE: From Homer to Hippocrates. By Robin Lane Fox. Basic Books. 448 pages. $35.
Medicine is an important part of our lives, especially in times of pandemic. When human society shares an invasive, and sometimes lethal, virus, we turn to medical researchers and practitioners to protect us from the pestilence.
In Roanoke, medicine is replacing the blue-collar railway business (which has made tracks out of town) with the blue-scrubs business of medical research. In that context, a book about the very beginnings of a scientific approach to medicine seems appropriate.
Robin Lane Fox is an emeritus fellow at New College, Oxford, and author of many books on ancient and classical history. In his latest, “The Invention of Medicine,” Fox focuses on the ancient Greeks who invented modern medicine — especially Hippocrates, who gave us the basic advice for medical professionals: “Do no harm.”
So how does the blind poet Homer enter the history of modern medicine? Fox begins his book with passages from Homer’s account of the Trojan War, “The Iliad” — passages describing battle wounds, descriptions that expose a degree of sophistication in the knowledge of how the body works. A forerunner of the books that would help Hippocrates change the medical profession.
Fox moves quickly from Homer to Hippocrates of Cos, the “Father of Modern Medicine” and his pioneering work. Hippocrates is perhaps best known for the Hippocratic Oath taken by all newly minted physicians. Fox’s exhaustive story shows the oath’s foundation.
Fox refers to the Epidemics of Hippocrates’ time to show how he and others had developed a system of recording the symptoms and effects of diseases. In this use of the word “epidemics,” the Greeks did not refer to the kind of wide-spread infestations we have today. In Hippocrates’ time, the Greek word epidemia referred to the presence of a disease in a community, not necessarily a rampant one. The presence of these books in the third and fourth centuries BC indicated that doctors were focused on a physical cause and effect of disease.
Hippocrates joined the creation of these Epidemics at a time when it was becoming evident that diseases were not the work of the gods. Hippocrates is credited with having been the first man of healing to espouse the idea that diseases had physical causes, that careful observation of patients and their response to remedies was the means to treatments that would do good, not harm.
Hippocrates was the son of a physician-priest in the Asclepion at Cos, where suffering people came to be healed by the god Asclepius. It was at Cos that Hippocrates founded a school to teach medicine. There, he emphasized to his students the importance of observation and documentation, allowing them to pass on to others what they had learned. It’s also where he codified an oath summarized by the phrase “do no harm.” Although the phrase has been removed from that oath, it “still remains the basic idea behind the physicians’ creed.”
Fox has presented a history of the founding of medicine in the context of an evolving Greek society. Just as Hippocrates and his circle were discovering that curing human ailments required more than burnt offerings to gods, the entire Greek world was undergoing change. Sculptural representations of humans were changing from the ancient forms where statues showed humans as stiff, emotionless creatures to the dynamic sculptures we use as a model of how to capture the human figure.
Fox’s book takes us to the very foundations of the medical research now providing a foundation for Roanoke’s future growth. In the process, we are given a peek inside the world of a scholar whose depth of knowledge of Greek history and culture sets the standard for scholars in any field.
Fox presents a large amount of Greek history in the telling of this story, and in the process opens doors to a past culture that has given us much of what we treasure — not just good health care, but literature, sculpture and the concept of a democratic government. When I would sometimes feel challenged by the history of Greece, I would remind myself that my great-grandfather, a farmer in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, gave some of his daughters the names of Greek goddesses. In an imagined contest with my Scots ancestor, I was determined not to be outdone by one of my progenitors. I am pleased that I persevered.
