Book review: 'Invention of Medicine' opens doors to ancient Greek culture

Fox refers to the Epidemics of Hippocrates’ time to show how he and others had developed a system of recording the symptoms and effects of diseases. In this use of the word “epidemics,” the Greeks did not refer to the kind of wide-spread infestations we have today. In Hippocrates’ time, the Greek word epidemia referred to the presence of a disease in a community, not necessarily a rampant one. The presence of these books in the third and fourth centuries BC indicated that doctors were focused on a physical cause and effect of disease.

Hippocrates joined the creation of these Epidemics at a time when it was becoming evident that diseases were not the work of the gods. Hippocrates is credited with having been the first man of healing to espouse the idea that diseases had physical causes, that careful observation of patients and their response to remedies was the means to treatments that would do good, not harm.