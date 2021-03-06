Book review: Tech faculty members take aim at 'wicked problems' in new book

LEADERSHIP FOR SUSTAINABILITY: Strategies for Tackling Wicked Problems. By R. Bruce Hull, David P. Robertson and Michael Mortimer. Washington: Island Press. 255 pages. $32.
Leadership can be practiced by everyone, not just by people in positions of formal authority. This is the central message of “Leadership for Sustainability: Strategies for Tackling Wicked Problems.” The book’s three authors, Virginia Tech faculty members in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, argue further that not only can we all lead from where we are, we should.
Leadership, they say, boils down to direction, alignment and commitment. In a world of “wicked” problems, traditional models of leadership, with a single leader inspiring followers, are insufficient.
Instead, we need the kind of leadership that “occurs when stakeholders agree on a direction for their efforts, align their resources ... to achieve that direction, and commit to delivering those resources as well as supporting each other.”
“Leadership for Sustainability” describes the complex challenges we face today. Our current energy production poses grave threats to our survival, but we need more energy to help billions of people worldwide out of poverty. Once people are lifted from poverty, more energy will be needed to meet the needs of billions of new middle-class consumers.
The concept of “wicked problems” gets a lot of attention in this book. A quick overview: Wicked problems are unique, large-scale across time and place, difficult to define and relentless. They involve many different actors and stakeholders. Humans are both the cause and the solution of wicked problems.
Climate change, say the authors, is a good example of a super-wicked problem.
“Everyone on earth is both responsible and impacted: the people who cause the problem must solve it,” they explain. “These impacts and responsibilities are distributed unevenly and inequitably.”
Further, interconnections can cause “unanticipated changes to ripple through local and global systems.” Delaying action risks irreversible changes that may lead to catastrophic consequences.
But “Leadership for Sustainability” is not a doom-and-gloom book. Rather, its goal is to empower readers to do what they can regardless of their position or status — to lead from where they are.
“Despite the enormous challenges we face, sustainable development is within reach,” say the authors. “Leadership practices can be learned, and everyone can practice leadership from whatever position or job they happen to hold.”
The book is divided into parts the authors describe as a roadmap, a toolbox and a storybook. The roadmap introduces the Anthropocene — the era in which we now live, defined by the authors as “the time of human responsibility for Earth’s conditions.” The toolbox provides leadership skills, practices and principles for addressing the challenges of the Anthropocene, which the authors stress can be learned and implemented by anyone. The storybook provides case studies that describe people putting these tools and principles into action.
The book introduces leadership practices that help people “connect across space and time, collaborate across differences, and adapt to uncertainty” and devotes a chapter to each of these categories of practices.
Learning by doing is one of the many practices presented in the “toolbox” chapters. Learning by doing can be implemented rigorously. The practice has four steps: plan, do, check and fix.
“Learning by doing means accepting and expecting failure because success is rare and change is continuous,” readers are told. “Reframing failure as learning empowers professionals to improve their expertise.”
In the problems currently facing humans, the authors see many opportunities to create a better world.
“There is hope for our future,” they say, “and much work to do.”
The hope piece is essential — and a leadership practice.
“In wicked situations,” say the authors, “keeping hope alive, and fanning that flame in others, is an important adaptive leadership activity that anyone can practice from anywhere.”
Hull and his co-authors end the book with a challenge to readers.
“Humanity stands on the cusp of great challenge and great opportunity,” they state. “We have the tools to respond. Our future looks bright, but only if more of us help. Will you?”
Kroehler is the associate director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Communicating Science.