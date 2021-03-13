Book review: 'The Pattern Seekers' reframes our view of neurodiversity

THE PATTERN SEEKERS: How Autism Drives Human Invention; A 70,000-Year-Old History. By Simon Baron-Cohen. Basic Books. 252 pages. $28.
Simon Baron-Cohen’s latest book, “The Pattern Seekers,” is a reader-friendly exploration of the mysteries of human invention and its connection to autism. Baron-Cohen also explains why we — as individuals and as a global community — need to embrace diversity in our lives.
Baron-Cohen presents a portrait of the minds of people who are hyper-systemizers — these people who find patterns in their surroundings by using what he calls the “if-and-then” model.
The “if-and-then” process of investigation is the foundation of much of what we use and enjoy today, including agriculture, which Baron-Cohen uses as basic example of the process. “If one seed is in the soil and the soil is moist then seed grows a shoot.” The process is tested to confirm the results and then modified. In this example, “if 5 seeds in soil and soil is moist then 5 seeds grow a shoot.”
By extension, you can imagine how the process has led to many innovations, including powered human flight. Brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright had to solve many challenges — the shape of wings, the means of changing the wings’ shape in flight, the motor to power the propellers, the means of turning the propellers in different directions, etc.
Making the connection between the if-and-then process of discovering successful systems is a means of understanding the different ways we treat data and circumstances.
Using stories and anecdotal citations, Baron-Cohen follows cognitive evolution over a 70,000-year span (occasionally extrapolating to 100,000 years ago) and brings us to the present, where he introduces us to five brain types fitting into two categories: Systemizing and Empathizing.
The Hyper-systemizers are incessant inventors (Edison is a prime example), and likely to be placed, ex post facto, on the autism spectrum. Baron-Cohen avoids identifying Edison or Albert Einstein or other notable inventors as being on the spectrum because it serves no purpose to do so. Such a diagnosis is not useful on someone who is not alive; it should be reserved for living humans whose activities may alienate them from others, he believes.
Baron-Cohen makes a strong case for neurodiversity, noting that the four “D’s” — difference, disability, disorder and disease — may apply to autism, but the first two are important touchstones, especially considering the important contributions made by people on the autism spectrum; they are important contributors to business success in Silicon Valley and its counterparts around the world.
“The neurodiversity view is that there are diverse pathways in development: some people are more verbal, some more spatial, some more musical, some more mathematical, and some more social.”
Throughout the book, we hear about Jason, first as a child and now as an adult, who is on the autism spectrum. Jason has very specific skills, one of which is not the ability to empathize. As a result, he lives with his parents because no one will hire him. If he lived near Silicon Valley or London’s Silicon Roundabout or Cambridge’s Silicon Fen, he might be more likely to find employment and satisfy his desire to be financially independent.
There is one high-tech company that hires only people with autism because they use “a different operating system,” and the company and its clients are rewarded by their “objective, fact-oriented, and exact” approach to business, he writes. Once hired, the company’s employees are promised jobs for life.
In “The Pattern Seekers,” Baron-Cohen has brought a refreshing perspective to how we operate as human beings, and how we need to re-frame our view of ourselves and others in order to benefit us all.
Ramsey is president emeritus of the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.