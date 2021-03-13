Book review: 'The Pattern Seekers' reframes our view of neurodiversity

Making the connection between the if-and-then process of discovering successful systems is a means of understanding the different ways we treat data and circumstances.

Using stories and anecdotal citations, Baron-Cohen follows cognitive evolution over a 70,000-year span (occasionally extrapolating to 100,000 years ago) and brings us to the present, where he introduces us to five brain types fitting into two categories: Systemizing and Empathizing.

The Hyper-systemizers are incessant inventors (Edison is a prime example), and likely to be placed, ex post facto, on the autism spectrum. Baron-Cohen avoids identifying Edison or Albert Einstein or other notable inventors as being on the spectrum because it serves no purpose to do so. Such a diagnosis is not useful on someone who is not alive; it should be reserved for living humans whose activities may alienate them from others, he believes.

Baron-Cohen makes a strong case for neurodiversity, noting that the four “D’s” — difference, disability, disorder and disease — may apply to autism, but the first two are important touchstones, especially considering the important contributions made by people on the autism spectrum; they are important contributors to business success in Silicon Valley and its counterparts around the world.