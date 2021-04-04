Book Review: “The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here”

“Use less and share more” is the mantra scientist and author Hope Jahren began to hear as she researched and wrote “The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here,” and it is the main point she wants to communicate to readers.

We consume and waste too much, Jahren says, while others go without. But she believes that using less and redistributing the earth’s resources is possible — and essential to our survival.

“There is no magical technology coming to save us from ourselves,” she says. “Curbing consumption will be the ultimate trial of the twenty-first century. Using less and sharing more is the biggest challenge our generation will ever face.”

She doesn’t claim that it will be simple; in fact, she concedes that it is “a bewilderingly difficult proposition.”

But she adds: “It is also the only surefire way that we can start to get ourselves out of this mess.”

Jahren is good at explaining the climate change crisis, and she excels at conjuring relatable images. The book’s chapters, which grew from a college course she developed, are grouped in sections: life, food, energy and earth. Jahren is a conversational writer, and readers learn about her family, her Minnesota childhood, her dog Coco and her move to Norway.