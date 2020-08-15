You have permission to edit this article.
Books & Talks Calendar (Aug. 16-23)
Books & Talks Calendar (Aug. 16-23)

RAISE Book Club Meeting

On Zoom, discuss two chapters from Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants.” Sunday 4 to 5 p.m. Free. roanokeAISE@gmail.com.

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting: Marty Smith

Giles County native and ESPN reporter Marty Smith recently wrote the book “Never Settle: Sports, Family and the American Soul.” Registration required. Books will be available for purchase by cash only. For more information, visit roanokevalleysportsclub.com. Monday 5:45 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $22 general; $17.50 members; $10 ages 4-12. 353-1103.

Virtual Library Tour

Take a guided tour of Roanoke County Public Libraries’ Virtual Library and discover the free resources available with your library card. Some examples include Lynda.com, NovelistPlus and Consumer Reports. To register, email reference@roanokecountyva.gov or fill out the virtual programming form at roanokecountyva.gov/FormCenter/Library-8/Adult-Virtual-Program-Signup-123. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event. Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.

