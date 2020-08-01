Books & Talks Calendar (Aug. 2-9)

Pulaski County Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Pulaski County Friends of the Library will hold its first book sale since COVID-19 shut everything down. This will be a one-day sale, held outside. The sale will take place in the back of the building at the corner of West Third and Jefferson streets in Pulaski. 1 to 6 p.m. Friday (rain date: 1 p.m. Saturday). Free to attend; prices vary. rhondawhitehurst@gmail.com.
Virtual Farm to Table Webinar: Sweet Potatoes
Learn how sweet potatoes are planted and harvested on a large scale. Then find out how to plant sweet potatoes at home and how to prepare baked sweet potato fries and a special Virginia Tech-themed sweet potato dish. For a full list of offerings or to register, visit https://fauquier.ext.vt.edu/programs/FarmtoTable.html. 2 p.m. Friday. Online via Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free. vtgarden@vt.edu.
