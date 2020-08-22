Books & Talks Calendar (Aug. 23-30)

Socializing During a Pandemic
Discuss how to safely stay connected with friends and family during this pandemic. RSVP at cvent.com/d/h7qpm5. Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Carilion Clinic. Free. 800-422-8482.
WVTF Book Club Meeting
The club will meet to discuss “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood. Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Wasena Park picnic shelter, 1119 Wiley Dr. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 856-8900.
Celebrating 100 years of the Women’s Right to Vote
Hear from guest panelists, including Deb Wake and Brenda Hale and watch historic speeches in Congress supporting the Equal Rights Amendment. Presented by Roanoke County Public Libraries and the League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley. Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online event. Free. 598-7231.
A Conversation with SNL’s Bowen Yang
One of “Saturday Night Live’s” newest cast members — and its first Chinese American featured player — joins the audience from home. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Moss Arts Center. $10. 231-5300.
ReferenceUSA Workshop
Learn how to get started with ReferenceUSA, a leading source of business and residential data. Register by emailing reference@roanokecountyva.gov. Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Book Signing: “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s”
Local historian Nelson Harris will be signing copies of his new book “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s.” Six years in the making, the book meticulously documents the history of the Roanoke Valley from 1940 to 1949. Harris’ prerecorded talk about the book can be watched at salemmuseum.org. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 389-6760.
Virtual Author Event: Larry Bechtel
The Blacksburg author discusses his new novel, “That Dazzling Sun,” which continues the story of Isaac Granger from last year’s “A Partial Sun.” Saturday, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Online via Book No Further in Roanoke. Free. 206-2505.
