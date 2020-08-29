 Skip to main content
Books & Talks Calendar (Aug. 30-Sept. 6)
Book Discussion: “Persuasion”

Discuss Jane Austen’s posthumous novel with fellow book enthusiasts. Email to register. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.

1980s (Part 2) Couch Trivia

Register as a team or go solo for this virtual trivia game via Zoom. Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.

Noon Knowledge Webinar: Changes in the Restaurant Business Post-COVID-19

The restaurant industry has been rocked by declining sales, supply shortages, PPE requirements and more. Learn how Jack Barrow with 128 Pecan made quick changes to his Abingdon restaurant to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. To register, go to vacommunitycapital.org/expertise-form/digital-events-and-webinars/2020-2021-noon-knowledge-lunch-series. Wednesday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Online via Virginia Community Capital. Free. info@vccva.org.

Virtual Farm to Table Webinar: Aquaponics

At this webinar, participants will get an overview of aquaponics; learn about dietary guidelines in relation to fish intake, things to look for when purchasing fish and tips for storing it; plus hear about a tilapia recipe. For a full list of offerings or to register, visit https://fauquier.ext.vt.edu/programs/FarmtoTable.html. Friday, 2 p.m. Online via Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free. vtgarden@vt.edu.

