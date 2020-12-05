Books & Talks Calendar (Dec. 6-13)

Workshop: Historical Fiction with Amanda Cockrell Novelist Amanda Cockrell will lead a virtual workshop on conducting research for writing a historical novel. Registration required. Admission cost includes a copy of “The Wall at the Edge of the World.” Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Book No Further. $45. booknofurther.com.

ReadingRoCo: Virtual Book Club for “A Christmas Carol”

Read and then discuss the holiday favorite by Charles Dickens via Zoom. RSVP required. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.

Cookies & Customs

Learn about different holiday tales from various cultures around the world. Make a holiday treat at home that corresponds to them. Registration required. Ideal for ages 5 and older. Thursday, 4 to 5 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. roanokecountyva.gov

Online Workshop: Get to Know Your Digital Camera

Professional photographer David Rehorwill will lead the workshop. Register at FACNRV.org. Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. $20. 980-7363.