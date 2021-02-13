 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 14-21)
0 comments
Books & Talks Calendar

Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 14-21)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
book stacks 040220
Getty Images

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting

Guest speaker George Canale is a retired Major League Baseball first baseman and Cave Spring graduate. He played for three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Advance registration required. Monday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $22 general; $17.50 members. roanokevalleysportsclub.com.

Jazz in America: Black History Month

Learn more about the history of jazz from its beginning in New Orleans to what it is today. Ideal for ages 7 and older. Registration required. Monday, 4 to 5 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. roanokecountyva.gov.

A Conversation with Travis Alabanza and Sam Curtis Lindsay

Learn about these frequent collaborators’ development and performance of the smash hit “Burgerz.” Registration required at artscenter.vt.edu. Tuesday, noon. Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech. Free. 231-5300.

RC International Film Festival

Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion, all via Zoom. For a full schedule and more information, visit roanoke.edu/rciff. Times vary Wednesday through Feb. 26. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.

Automating Windows with Python

Explore how to use the Keyboard and Mouse modules to create macro-like scripts that can automate various tasks. Registration required for this Zoom event. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.

Annual Landowners’ Woods & Wildlife Conference

This two-day conference for owners of large or small tracts of land is a virtual one stop/first stop for individuals, families and managers to learn about their woods and wildlife. Friday 1:30 p.m. to Saturday 12:45 p.m. Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. $25. 231-6391.

RC Alumni Presents: NOKELive: Hope for the Failing Heart

Roanoke College alumnus Dr. Jared J. Herr ’04, from Palo Alto, California, will talk about treatment for end-stage heart disease. This event is the first in a series focused on elevating the sciences at Roanoke College. Friday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.

NRVBA Beginner Beekeeper’s Course

Learn all you need to know to begin keeping bees in the New River Valley. For more information, visit nrvba.org. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online via NRVBA. $50. bbc.nrvbeekeepersassoc@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No 'freedom for Britney' but dad loses some control

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entertainment

Cornershot: A man named Richard

About eight years ago, a man named Richard chose Smith Mountain Lake as the premier location for his newest creation — an authentic, grassroots steel drum band.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor) Last week: 10 ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert