Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 14-21)

Automating Windows with Python

Explore how to use the Keyboard and Mouse modules to create macro-like scripts that can automate various tasks. Registration required for this Zoom event. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.

Annual Landowners’ Woods & Wildlife Conference

This two-day conference for owners of large or small tracts of land is a virtual one stop/first stop for individuals, families and managers to learn about their woods and wildlife. Friday 1:30 p.m. to Saturday 12:45 p.m. Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. $25. 231-6391.

RC Alumni Presents: NOKELive: Hope for the Failing Heart

Roanoke College alumnus Dr. Jared J. Herr ’04, from Palo Alto, California, will talk about treatment for end-stage heart disease. This event is the first in a series focused on elevating the sciences at Roanoke College. Friday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.

NRVBA Beginner Beekeeper’s Course

Learn all you need to know to begin keeping bees in the New River Valley. For more information, visit nrvba.org. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online via NRVBA. $50. bbc.nrvbeekeepersassoc@gmail.com.