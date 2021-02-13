Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 14-21)

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker George Canale is a retired Major League Baseball first baseman and Cave Spring graduate. He played for three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Advance registration required. Monday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $22 general; $17.50 members. roanokevalleysportsclub.com.
Jazz in America: Black History Month
Learn more about the history of jazz from its beginning in New Orleans to what it is today. Ideal for ages 7 and older. Registration required. Monday, 4 to 5 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. roanokecountyva.gov.
A Conversation with Travis Alabanza and Sam Curtis Lindsay
Learn about these frequent collaborators’ development and performance of the smash hit “Burgerz.” Registration required at artscenter.vt.edu. Tuesday, noon. Online via Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech. Free. 231-5300.
RC International Film Festival
Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion, all via Zoom. For a full schedule and more information, visit roanoke.edu/rciff. Times vary Wednesday through Feb. 26. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
Automating Windows with Python
Explore how to use the Keyboard and Mouse modules to create macro-like scripts that can automate various tasks. Registration required for this Zoom event. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Annual Landowners’ Woods & Wildlife Conference
This two-day conference for owners of large or small tracts of land is a virtual one stop/first stop for individuals, families and managers to learn about their woods and wildlife. Friday 1:30 p.m. to Saturday 12:45 p.m. Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. $25. 231-6391.
RC Alumni Presents: NOKELive: Hope for the Failing Heart
Roanoke College alumnus Dr. Jared J. Herr ’04, from Palo Alto, California, will talk about treatment for end-stage heart disease. This event is the first in a series focused on elevating the sciences at Roanoke College. Friday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
NRVBA Beginner Beekeeper’s Course
Learn all you need to know to begin keeping bees in the New River Valley. For more information, visit nrvba.org. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online via NRVBA. $50. bbc.nrvbeekeepersassoc@gmail.com.