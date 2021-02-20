Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 21-28)

Virtual Library Tour: Databases

Take a guided tour of Roanoke County’s Virtual Library and discover the resources that come free with your library card. Registration required. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.

Navigating Pandemics: Trusted Messenger Perspectives on Coronavirus, COVID-19 and Vaccines

Ovetta Fuller, Ph.D., a virologist and ordained minister, will discuss the role of trusted messengers in delivering information about the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for this event, which is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture series, visit https://fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events. Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Online via Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Free. 526-2059.

History, Community, and Photography with Daesha Dévon Harris

The free Zoom lecture and discussion is presented by the RC Visiting Writers Program. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.

Author Talk: Farah Jasmine Griffin

Griffin, who has published widely on issues of race and gender, feminism, jazz and cultural politics, is the author of “Harlem Nocturne: Women Artists and Progressive Politics During World War II.” Registration required. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Hollins University. Free. creative.writing@hollins.edu.