Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 21-28)

RC International Film Festival
Each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion, all via Zoom. For a full schedule and more information, visit roanoke.edu/rciff. Times vary through Feb. 26. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
An Evening with Yusef Salaam
Civil rights advocate Yusef Salam, a member of the “Central Park Five,” will visit for a Q&A-style virtual presentation with Roanoke College students as part of the college’s Black History Month programming. Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
Honoring Local African American Sheroes
Celebrate Black History month with an evening of dance, poetry and art to honor local Sheroes Mrs. Claudia Whitworth and Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Online via GFWC Star Woman’s Club & CommUnity Arts Reach. Free. 598-7231.
Story Stop Roanoke: Telling Your Family’s Story
Learn to tell your family story with Story Stop, a virtual presentation with author and podcaster Kris Spisak hosting a panel discussion with local authors. To register, visit booknofurther.com. Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Book No Further. Free. 206-2505.
Virtual Library Tour: Databases
Take a guided tour of Roanoke County’s Virtual Library and discover the resources that come free with your library card. Registration required. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
Navigating Pandemics: Trusted Messenger Perspectives on Coronavirus, COVID-19 and Vaccines
Ovetta Fuller, Ph.D., a virologist and ordained minister, will discuss the role of trusted messengers in delivering information about the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for this event, which is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture series, visit https://fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events. Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Online via Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Free. 526-2059.
History, Community, and Photography with Daesha Dévon Harris
The free Zoom lecture and discussion is presented by the RC Visiting Writers Program. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Roanoke College. Free. roanoke.edu/events.
Author Talk: Farah Jasmine Griffin
Griffin, who has published widely on issues of race and gender, feminism, jazz and cultural politics, is the author of “Harlem Nocturne: Women Artists and Progressive Politics During World War II.” Registration required. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Hollins University. Free. creative.writing@hollins.edu.