Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 7-14)

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com. ReadingRoCo Book Club Join a discussion of “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert, an incredibly influential story of a woman living beyond her means. Registration required. Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov. Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting Take a virtual visit via Zoom to the San Diego Botanic Garden and learn about California natives and the family Proteaceae. Registration required. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society. Free. nrchaptervnps@gmail.com. A Beginner’s Approach to Garden Photography Learn how to capture moments in your personal landscapes in this Zoom talk led by Robert Lyons, professor emeritus at the University of Delaware. Registration required. For more information, visit hahngarden.vt.edu. Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech. Free. 231-5970. As the Page Turns