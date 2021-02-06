Books & Talks Calendar (Feb. 7-14)

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com. ReadingRoCo Book Club Join a discussion of “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert, an incredibly influential story of a woman living beyond her means. Registration required. Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov. Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting Take a virtual visit via Zoom to the San Diego Botanic Garden and learn about California natives and the family Proteaceae. Registration required. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society. Free. nrchaptervnps@gmail.com. A Beginner’s Approach to Garden Photography Learn how to capture moments in your personal landscapes in this Zoom talk led by Robert Lyons, professor emeritus at the University of Delaware. Registration required. For more information, visit hahngarden.vt.edu. Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m. Online via Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech. Free. 231-5970. As the Page Turns
Book Club This month’s title is “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny. Registration required. Wednesday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov. Python: Next Steps Continuing from the library’s first class, participants will explore conditionals and loops. Registration required for this Zoom workshop. Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov. Author Talk:
T.J. Anderson III A poet, author and literary critic, Anderson is professor of English at Hollins whose research interests include jazz poetry, African American literature and the work of Aime Cesare. To register, visit hollins.edu/events. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Online via Hollins University. Free. creative.writing@hollins.edu. Barbara Johns: The Story Behind the Statue A statue of Barbara Johns will soon be installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, joining George Washington in representing Virginia. Cameron Patterson of the Robert Russa Moton Museum will speak about her role in bringing an end to segregated schools. For more information, visit salemmuseum.org. Thursday, 7 p.m. Online via Salem Museum & Historical Society. Free. 389-6760.
