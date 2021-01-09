Books & Talks Calendar (Jan. 10-17)

Roanoke Change Academy Virtual Book Talk
A six-part discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration required. Monday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke Public Libraries and Book City Roanoke. Free. bookcityroanoke.com.
ReadingRoCo Book Club: “Wuthering Heights”
Discuss the controversial but enduring gothic romance by Emily Bronte via Zoom. RSVP by email or fill out the online form at roanokecountyva.gov. Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
Online Woodland Options for Landowners
This 12-week, online, self-paced class will cover the basics of woodland management. Topics include tree ID, woodland ecology, sustainability, soils, mapping and silviculture. Classes begin Monday and run through April 2. Online via Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. $45. 231-6391.
Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting
Longarm quilter Carrie Zizza will present a Zoom program called “Deep Dive into Needles, Thread, Batting, & Fabric.” Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Online via Star Quilters Guild. $10. 344-2769.
Virginia Native Plant Society Meeting
A PowerPoint presentation titled “The Flora of Virginia Mobile App Overview with Mario Lobstein & Sally Anderson” will be shown. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Online via New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society. Free. nrchaptervnps@gmail.com.
Get Started with GIMP
Learn new image editing techniques with this free alternative to Photoshop. Registration required. Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. reference@roanokecountyva.gov.
As the Page Turns Book Club The group meets monthly via Zoom to discuss new titles. This month’s book is “The Masterpiece” by Fiona Davis. Wednesday, 2 to 3 p.m. Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries. Free. rcplvinton@roanokecountyva.gov.